$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) will announce $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Magellan Health reported sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magellan Health.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Magellan Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Health from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

NASDAQ MGLN traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $54.16. 77,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,674. Magellan Health has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 15.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 16.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 8.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 60.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

