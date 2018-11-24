11,945 Shares in Essendant Inc (ESND) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essendant in the second quarter worth $116,000. Harvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essendant by 41.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essendant by 31.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essendant by 31.2% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Essendant in the third quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ESND opened at $12.74 on Friday. Essendant Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $478.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,271.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Essendant had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESND. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essendant from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Essendant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th.

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

