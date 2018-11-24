$14.45 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to announce sales of $14.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.62 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $9.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $53.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.10 million to $53.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $60.95 million, with estimates ranging from $58.22 million to $64.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 9.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Medical REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

GMRE opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 32.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 77.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

