$154.03 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report sales of $154.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.00 million and the highest is $154.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $129.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $582.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.89 million to $583.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $670.55 million, with estimates ranging from $655.54 million to $687.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.33. 88,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,655. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $101.99 and a 12 month high of $152.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,334 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,775,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,641 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $713,304.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 306,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,775,386.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,759 shares of company stock valued at $15,802,411. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 635,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,420,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 268,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,959,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

