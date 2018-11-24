1,600,000 Shares in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,088,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 42.11% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000.

CZA opened at $64.50 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $69.71.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

