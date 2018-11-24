$194.92 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group (HURN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce $194.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.40 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $205.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $784.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $781.10 million to $786.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $819.73 million, with estimates ranging from $814.48 million to $826.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.49 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HURN. ValuEngine upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 36,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,568. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.16. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In related news, Director James D. Edwards sold 735 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $36,169.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $856,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,991.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 342,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,426,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,360,000 after acquiring an additional 26,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

