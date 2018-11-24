220,200 Shares in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Purchased by Broadview Advisors LLC

Broadview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 220,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 144.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZO opened at $16.59 on Friday. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.59.

In other news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $187,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $190,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,030.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $556,695. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

