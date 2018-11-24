22,820 Shares in Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 186.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,206,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after buying an additional 4,688,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Avaya by 452.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,171,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,533,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $12,311,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $12,148,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $12,050,000.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Avaya Holdings Corp has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $23.76.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Avaya in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Avaya in a research note on Friday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

