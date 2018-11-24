228,544 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Purchased by Suffolk Capital Management LLC

Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 228,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,462,000. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.3% of Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 27,213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $61,641.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,119.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,098,286.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “228,544 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Purchased by Suffolk Capital Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/228544-shares-in-qualcomm-inc-qcom-purchased-by-suffolk-capital-management-llc.html.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.