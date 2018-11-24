23,760 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Acquired by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Archer Daniels Midland makes up about 0.9% of Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,957,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,824,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,985,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,820,000 after acquiring an additional 683,457 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,815,000 after acquiring an additional 226,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,961,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,676 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $109,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,629,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $99,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.14%.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/23760-shares-in-archer-daniels-midland-co-adm-acquired-by-alambic-investment-management-l-p.html.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.