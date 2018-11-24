28,626 Shares in Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,626 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 4,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $37,216.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial set a $10.00 target price on Orion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Orion Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

NYSE ORN opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $126.87 million, a PE ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.47. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $9.83.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.40 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/28626-shares-in-orion-group-holdings-inc-orn-acquired-by-clarivest-asset-management-llc.html.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.