32,700 Shares in inTEST Co. (INTT) Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.31% of inTEST as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in inTEST by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in inTEST by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in inTEST by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,680,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,127,000.

Get inTEST alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $6.64 on Friday. inTEST Co. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter.

INTT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “32,700 Shares in inTEST Co. (INTT) Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/32700-shares-in-intest-co-intt-purchased-by-globeflex-capital-l-p.html.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT).

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.