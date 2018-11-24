$343.00 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Corp (O) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will announce sales of $343.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $335.98 million and the highest is $348.60 million. Realty Income posted sales of $310.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of O stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Realty Income by 400.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,477,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,996,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,465 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,090,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Realty Income by 2,512.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,072,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 1,361.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 817,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,983,000 after purchasing an additional 761,717 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

