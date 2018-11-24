3,598,000 Shares in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG) Purchased by Caymus Capital Partners L.P.

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,598,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,000. Northern Oil & Gas makes up 2.4% of Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. owned 1.21% of Northern Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

In related news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 2,865,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NOG opened at $2.49 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million.

Northern Oil & Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

