3M Co (MMM) Stake Lessened by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,802 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.9% of Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $34,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,377,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,238,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,727,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 537,325 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $755,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,678,000 after buying an additional 534,001 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $706,178,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $196.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $181.98 and a 1-year high of $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.16.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

