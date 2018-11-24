40,204 Shares in Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,108,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 411,366 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,468,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. ValuEngine lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.51. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “40,204 Shares in Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/40204-shares-in-centennial-resource-development-inc-cdev-acquired-by-prescott-group-capital-management-l-l-c.html.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.