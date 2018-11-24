$409.01 Million in Sales Expected for Qiagen NV (QGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) will report $409.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.41 million and the lowest is $406.20 million. Qiagen posted sales of $396.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qiagen.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $377.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.16 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qiagen from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Qiagen from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Qiagen from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qiagen (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.