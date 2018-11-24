$410.41 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (FOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post sales of $410.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $414.56 million. Ferro reported sales of $377.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ferro had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $395.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 5,426 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $105,969.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Barna sold 7,500 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ferro by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 21,277 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $19.02 on Friday. Ferro has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

