468,876 Shares in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Purchased by Caymus Capital Partners L.P.

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 468,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,577,000. Cimarex Energy accounts for about 7.3% of Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $506,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,931,000 after buying an additional 437,851 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,928,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,243,000 after buying an additional 365,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,956,000 after buying an additional 316,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,396,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $549,007,000 after buying an additional 312,747 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEC stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $130.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $591.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.67 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

XEC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Williams Capital set a $129.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

