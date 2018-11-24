$5.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc (V) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to announce $5.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the highest is $5.44 billion. Visa reported sales of $4.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $22.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $23.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $25.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.74 billion to $25.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.09.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13,144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,929,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after buying an additional 7,869,202 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,597,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,019,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Visa by 3,913.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,507,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $676,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,495,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,490,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $273.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Visa has a 52-week low of $106.60 and a 52-week high of $151.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

