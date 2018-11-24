540,887 Shares in Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 540,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,988,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,453,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,467,000 after purchasing an additional 986,450 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,101,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 496,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 391,799 shares during the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,050,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 497,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,054,000 after purchasing an additional 232,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.47.
CRSP stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 3.75. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $73.90.
Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 331.84% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.
