5,700 Shares in Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 292.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 50,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 32.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 11.9% in the third quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 60,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPB. B. Riley increased their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $619.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.69. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 153,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,296,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,738.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $1,653,435. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “5,700 Shares in Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/5700-shares-in-turning-point-brands-inc-tpb-purchased-by-stone-ridge-asset-management-llc.html.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.