$65.49 Million in Sales Expected for Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) to announce sales of $65.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full year sales of $245.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.21 million to $254.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $332.51 million, with estimates ranging from $299.39 million to $372.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chaparral Energy.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 57.97%.

CHAP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chaparral Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHAP opened at $13.75 on Monday. Chaparral Energy has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

