9,000 Shares in EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $96.11 and a twelve month high of $144.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.97 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.19%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $2,138,746.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,859,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/9000-shares-in-epam-systems-inc-epam-purchased-by-nomura-asset-management-co-ltd.html.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.