A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Shares Bought by Elk Creek Partners LLC

Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,055,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,008,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,554,000 after buying an additional 36,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 531.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,478,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,741,000 after buying an additional 2,927,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,900,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,333,000 after buying an additional 187,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $413,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,242,472.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.16. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $68.39.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stephens started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

