A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,361,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 597,179 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 396,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 146,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 92,296 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,039,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 431,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 54,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $89,714.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,035.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $51,367.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 150,016 shares in the company, valued at $921,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,582 shares of company stock worth $147,528. 28.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. A10 Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

