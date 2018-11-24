Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Increased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.6% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 110,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112,343 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 50,411 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 12,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $127,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $4,295,673.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,297 shares of company stock valued at $14,018,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

Shares of ABT opened at $68.11 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

