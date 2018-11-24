Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.19). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 843.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%.

ABEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.77. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,539,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,333 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 42,261 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 849,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 223,175 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.