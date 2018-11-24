Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.19). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 843.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%.

ABEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.77. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,539,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,333 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 42,261 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 849,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 223,175 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply