Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.25 (AEMC)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC) declared a dividend on Monday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AEMC opened at GBX 5.15 ($0.07) on Friday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt has a one year low of GBX 533.50 ($6.97) and a one year high of GBX 660 ($8.62).

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Company Profile

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

