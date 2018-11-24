Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $112,000 in Danaos Co. (DAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 183.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

DAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $122.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Danaos had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2018, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units.

