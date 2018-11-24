Adrenaline Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (ADN)

Adrenaline Coin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. Adrenaline Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $30,281.00 worth of Adrenaline Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adrenaline Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Adrenaline Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $122.59 or 0.02847728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.46 or 0.04796011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00740061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.01517209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00118756 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.01746423 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00490884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Adrenaline Coin Coin Profile

Adrenaline Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Adrenaline Coin’s total supply is 10,374,032 coins. Adrenaline Coin’s official website is adrenalinecoin.org. Adrenaline Coin’s official Twitter account is @AdrenalinePay.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Adrenaline Coin Coin Trading

Adrenaline Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adrenaline Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adrenaline Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adrenaline Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

