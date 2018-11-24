Adrenaline Market Cap Hits $10,408.00 (ADN)

Adrenaline (CURRENCY:ADN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Adrenaline coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adrenaline has traded up 109.9% against the US dollar. Adrenaline has a total market cap of $10,408.00 and $0.00 worth of Adrenaline was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.95 or 0.02892233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.04634657 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00763669 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.01495177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00119761 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.01693310 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00487436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Adrenaline Coin Profile

Adrenaline (ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Adrenaline’s total supply is 13,931,727 coins and its circulating supply is 12,423,294 coins. Adrenaline’s official Twitter account is @AdrenalinePay. The official website for Adrenaline is adrenalinecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Adrenaline

Adrenaline can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adrenaline directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adrenaline should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adrenaline using one of the exchanges listed above.

