AdultChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $73,662.00 (XXX)

AdultChain (CURRENCY:XXX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, AdultChain has traded down 37.6% against the dollar. One AdultChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. AdultChain has a total market capitalization of $73,662.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of AdultChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00073925 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005579 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003784 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000139 BTC.

AdultChain Profile

AdultChain (CRYPTO:XXX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2014. AdultChain’s total supply is 48,987,879 coins and its circulating supply is 43,987,844 coins. AdultChain’s official Twitter account is @adultchain. AdultChain’s official website is adultchain.xxx.

AdultChain Coin Trading

AdultChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdultChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdultChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdultChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

