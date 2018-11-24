Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of WMS opened at $26.03 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.08 per share, with a total value of $45,120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 745,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,426,324.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $408,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.