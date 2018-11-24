Adyen NV (ADYEN) Receives €588.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €588.33 ($684.11).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADYEN. BNP Paribas set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €590.00 ($686.05) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €700.00 ($813.95) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €470.00 ($546.51) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

About Adyen

