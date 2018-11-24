Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will report ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($4.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $660,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,386.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald D. Cagle bought 2,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,117 shares of company stock worth $19,459,226 in the last three months. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 177,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,517. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.99. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

