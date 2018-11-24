Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,126 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 71.7% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $362,994.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $166,186.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,170 shares of company stock worth $1,335,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $26.68 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $731.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $1.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie set a $29.00 target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

