Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Position in NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 89.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,080 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in NRG Energy by 313.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSE:NRG opened at $38.44 on Friday. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a positive return on equity of 61.11%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

In related news, EVP Christopher Moser sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,543,962.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,343.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $881,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,775 shares of company stock worth $2,959,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

