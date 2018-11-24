Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tailored Brands were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,627,000 after buying an additional 272,190 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,998,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,351,000 after purchasing an additional 426,214 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,319,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 256,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,299,000 after purchasing an additional 148,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE TLRD opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120,737.00, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. Tailored Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.36 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 933.71% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In related news, Director David H. Edwab sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,982.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TLRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Tailored Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/affinity-investment-advisors-llc-raises-holdings-in-tailored-brands-inc-tlrd.html.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.