Aimia Inc (AIM) Insider Acquires C$392,000.00 in Stock

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) insider Mittleman Investment Managemen acquired 140,000 shares of Aimia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$392,000.00.

Mittleman Investment Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Mittleman Investment Managemen acquired 94,100 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,303.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Mittleman Investment Managemen acquired 449,200 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,266,744.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Mittleman Investment Managemen acquired 76,700 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$310,635.00.

On Monday, September 24th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 5,000 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total value of C$16,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 18th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 2,300 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total value of C$7,383.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 1,000 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total value of C$4,070.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 12,200 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.22, for a total value of C$51,484.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 5,000 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$20,500.00.

AIM opened at C$3.75 on Friday. Aimia Inc has a one year low of C$1.49 and a one year high of C$4.60.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$372.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Aimia Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Aimia in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Aimia from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Aimia from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.64.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

