Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals makes up approximately 0.6% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.17% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $60,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.6% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 15,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In related news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.11 per share, with a total value of $3,202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 408,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,429,271.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $157.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.08.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/air-products-chemicals-inc-apd-shares-bought-by-rothschild-co-asset-management-us-inc.html.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.