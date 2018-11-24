Airbus (AIR) Given a €130.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €120.28 ($139.86).

Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a one year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

