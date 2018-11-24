Airbus’ (EADSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a report released on Wednesday, www.tipranks.com reports.

EADSF has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $104.35 on Wednesday. Airbus has a 12 month low of $99.46 and a 12 month high of $128.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airbus stock. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,216,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,744,000. Airbus makes up 1.5% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

