Airgain Inc (AIRG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Airgain were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 332.7% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 265,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 204,487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 144.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 81,464 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airgain from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of AIRG opened at $12.71 on Friday. Airgain Inc has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $125.22 million, a P/E ratio of 115.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Airgain had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airgain Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

