Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,719 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $39,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $94.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $293,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,846.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $3,910,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,911.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,545 shares of company stock worth $4,567,902 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.39 and a 12-month high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $669.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

