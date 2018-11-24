Alambic Investment Management L.P. Has $1 Million Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the period. Heidrick & Struggles International comprises about 0.8% of Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 165.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 381,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 237,992 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 222.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $35.56 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $666.40 million, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $192.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSII shares. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

