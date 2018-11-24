Alambic Investment Management L.P. Has $859,000 Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $4,825,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 417,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after buying an additional 30,224 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,239.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 546,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 505,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 26.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $52.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $75.75.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $35.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.66 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.4763 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other news, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,662.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at $352,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

