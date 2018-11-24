Alleghany Co. (Y) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $30,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of Y. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 528 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.84, for a total value of $328,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $734.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of Y opened at $619.06 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $549.00 and a one year high of $659.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 303.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($4.57). Alleghany had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 27.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

