Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 3,516.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,903,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,823,250 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $81,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,107,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,355,000 after purchasing an additional 244,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,201,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,183,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 134,632 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,425,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers USA stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. Skechers USA Inc has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Skechers USA’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers USA news, President Michael Greenberg sold 75,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $2,214,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 593,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.37.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

