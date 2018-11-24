Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 100,700 Shares of Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.46% of Lazard worth $90,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,788,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,229,000 after acquiring an additional 71,463 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,073,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,222,000 after acquiring an additional 182,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,049,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,169,000 after acquiring an additional 44,224 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 11.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,027,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,165,000 after acquiring an additional 205,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,374,000 after acquiring an additional 119,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Lazard stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.86. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $60.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $605.61 million for the quarter. Lazard had a return on equity of 49.98% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Lazard’s payout ratio is 46.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Lazard from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

